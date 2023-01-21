The Week in Review: January 16-20

Chepko Danil_AdobeStock

This week, Psychiatric TimesTM covered a wide variety of psychiatric issues and industry updates, from a new US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to treating “New Year depression” in patients. Here are some highlights from the week.

FDA-Approved: Risperidone Extended-Release Injectable Suspension

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Luye Pharma’s Rykindo (risperidone) for extended-release injectable suspension for schizophrenia treatment in adults, and as monotherapy or as adjunctive therapy to lithium or valproate for bipolar I disorder maintenance treatment in adults.

The drug is administered via intramuscular injection every 2 weeks and delivers risperidone via long-acting and extended-release microsphere technology. Continue Reading

How to Navigate and Treat ‘New Year Depression’ in Your Patients

As clinicians, we know that feeling down or having increased symptoms of clinical depression around the new year is not uncommon. However, keep in mind this not only true for our patients, but for us as providers and human beings.

While there is no official diagnosis for a “New Year’s Depression,” we can associate many of the symptoms we see during this time of year with holiday stress, anticipatory anxiety for the coming year, as well as possible seasonal affective disorder (SAD)—a form of depression that is triggered by colder and darker weather. Continue Reading

CRP as a Biomarker of Antidepressant Efficacy

Approximately one-third of patients with MDD do not respond to an antidepressant trial of adequate dose and duration. Presently, there are no established peripheral biomarkers of antidepressant treatment response, although neurotrophins, oxidative stress, and inflammation have been investigated. Three previous clinical trials have investigated CRP, a hepatic acute phase reactant and inflammatory marker, as a predictor of antidepressant response. Continue Reading

Abortion and the Psychiatrist: Practicing in Post-Dobbs America

In Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the US Supreme Court held that there is no constitutional right to abortion, overruling Roe v Wade and nearly 5 decades of precedent. The Dobbs decision allows states to regulate abortion, resulting in a patchwork of laws that vary considerably by jurisdiction, from outright bans on abortion to very early gestational limits. For an up-to-date summary of state laws, we refer the interested reader to the Guttmacher Institute state legislation tracker. Continue Reading

