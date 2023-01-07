The Week in Review: January 2-6

Chepko Danil_AdobeStock

This week, Psychiatric TimesTM covered a wide variety of psychiatric issues and industry updates, from the effects of caffeine on smokers with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder to the initiation of a trial for a new ADHD medication. Here are some highlights from the week.

Modernizing the Mental Health Journey

In my 3-plus decades-long career, working to support and find innovative ways to improve the mental health of patients has always been my north star. During my journey, we have witnessed significant changes in how mental illnesses are perceived—a long-overdue and positive evolution that has been accelerating in recent years. Continue Reading

Trial of ADHD Medication with Fast Onset of Action, Entire Active Day Efficacy Initiated

Researchers recently initiated the first phase 3 clinical trial of CTx-1301—a novel, investigational, trimodal, extended-release tablet formulation of dexmethylphenidate, a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved compound for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)—on January 4, 2023. The phase 3 clinical trial seeks to assess the onset, efficacy, and safety of CTx-1301 in adults with ADHD compared with placebo. Continue Reading

Caffeine Intake and Levels in Smokers With Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder

Almost 90% of US adults use caffeine daily, consuming an average of 186 mg per day. Caffeine use is higher in smokers and in adults with serious mental illness. Caffeine improves cognition through increased alertness, attention, and vigilance, via inhibition of adenosine receptors. Potential explanations for increased caffeine intake in patients with serious mental illness include... Continue Reading

Forgive Our Divisiveness

Why can’t humans get along? It seems we always need to pick 1 side of the fence or the other from which to argue. Us or them, Republican or Democrat, Christian or Muslim, Jew or gentile, nature or nurture, black or white, mind or body—and on and on. Philosophers have recognized our dualistic nature for thousands of years. How did we come to be so polarized when it often serves us much better to dwell somewhere in between, in the gray areas? As it turns out, we humans can be forgiven for our dualistic thinking. Continue Reading

