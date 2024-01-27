The Week in Review: January 22-26

ronstik_AdobeStock

This week, Psychiatric Times® discussed a wide variety of psychiatric issues and industry updates, from noninvasive brain stimulation for substance use disorders to updates from APSARD 2024.

Late Breaking News From APSARD 2024 Conference

Last week, the American Professional Society for ADHD and Related Disorder’s 2024 conference brought together the nation’s top researchers, educators, and clinicians in conjunction with key governmental stakeholders, including the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Colleagues from around the world joined the US faction at the Orlando event, including the presidents of the Australian ADHD Association, the World Federation for ADHD, and the International Association for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, resulting in a truly landmark and global event for the field of ADHD and the lives of those for whom we care. Continue Reading

Addressing Suicide and Other Mental Health Crises With 988

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide rates reached an all-time high in 2022. Psychiatric Times sat down with Margie Balfour, MD, PhD, of Connections Health Solutions to discuss the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, its importance in addressing mental health crises, and how hospitals and health care facilities can get involved.

Psychiatric Times: Given the alarming increase in suicide rates, 988 has gained significant attention. Can you elaborate on the importance of the 988 initiative and how it can contribute to addressing the current mental health crisis?

Margie Balfour, MD, PhD: 988 is a critical piece of our nation’s suicide prevention efforts. 988’s predecessor is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline—a network of over 200 call centers across the United States that was linked by a common 1-800 number since 2006—and the research on Lifeline call centers shows that callers have reduced thoughts of suicide and feelings of hopelessness after calling. Continue Reading

BIAFAC and Posttraumatic Gut-Brain Axis Dysfunction

Brain injury associated fatigue and altered cognition (BIAFAC) is characterized by profound fatigue (not ameliorated by sleep), altered cognition (predominantly short-term memory loss and altered executive functioning capabilities), abnormal growth hormone (GH) stimulation test, and a positive response to GH replacement.

This condition has been associated with a subset of individuals with mild traumatic brain injuries (TBI) who develop posttraumatic hypopituitarism (PTHP), a condition characterized by a decrease in function of the pituitary gland, and other metabolic abnormalities, including altered gut microbiome and amino acid utilization. Similar complaints are common to post-concussion syndrome; however, the symptoms of BIAFAC tend to be delayed, generally not appearing until at least 6 months post-injury. Continue Reading

Drug Candidate for Schizophrenia, Alzheimer Disease Approved to Initiate Phase 2 Trial in Q2 2024

A placebo-controlled phase 2 trial for a therapeutic candidate aimed at addressing neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders has been approved by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate in the second quarter of 2024, following positive initial phase 1 results in healthy trial volunteers.

The therapeutic candidate—Anavex 3-71 (formerly known as AF710B)—aims to address multiple neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer disease, Parkinson disease, Rett syndrome, and schizophrenia. It functions as a dual SIGMAR1 receptor agonist and M1 positive allosteric modulator, offering a novel mechanism of action. This mechanism of action has the potential to treat various symptom domains of schizophrenia—positive, negative, and cognitive—while avoiding the adverse effects associated with other antipsychotics. Continue Reading

