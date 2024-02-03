The Week in Review: January 29-February 2

Chepko Danil_AdobeStock

Biogen Discontinues Aducanumab for Alzheimer Disease

Biogen has officially announced its decision to discontinue all development and sales of aducanumab (Aduhelm) for Alzheimer disease, over 2 years since its accelerated approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Instead, Biogen will switch efforts to focus on lecanemab (Leqembi) with partners Eisai, and other treatment modalities in the pipeline, including BIIB080 and BIIB113.

“When searching for new medicines, one breakthrough can be the foundation that triggers future medicines to be developed," said Biogen CEO Chris Viehbacher. "Aduhelm was that groundbreaking discovery that paved the way for a new class of drugs and reinvigorated investments in the field.” Continue Reading

First Integrated TMS System for Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

The FDA granted clearance for Magstim’s transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) technology, Horizon 3.0 with StimGuide Pro, which is indicated for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) who failed to achieve improvement from prior antidepressant trials, and for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Horizon 3.0 with StimGuide Pro is the first integrated TMS system with navigation, adding new advanced camera technology designed to allow for precise treatment targeting and a central screen intended to reduce complexity.

“Our TMS patients have experienced a high degree of success, allowing them to change their lives. We strive to provide the best technology for our patients,” said Khaled Bowarshi, MD. “I have first-hand experience test driving all of the TMS systems on the market and I can now with confidence crown Magstim’s Horizon 3.0 with StimGuide + to be the best TMS system on the market today.” Continue Reading

The Impact of BMI on Clinical Features of Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar disorder is associated with a 2- to 3-fold increased risk of premature mortality, with an average reduced lifespan of 9 to 17 years. Obesity rates in the United States are increasing, and individuals with mood disorders, including bipolar disorder, are at increased risk. Suicide mortality in the United States is also increasing, although evidence for an association between obesity and suicidal behavior is inconsistent.

There is also evidence that increased low-grade inflammation, associated with higher BMI, may be associated with a more severe course of illness in patients with bipolar disorder. Continue Reading

Get Cozy and Keep Sleeping

Sleep. It is a natural part of our existence, like breathing or eating. Almost everyone knows how it feels to have a good night’s rest. In psychiatry, we are all too aware that sleep fluctuations can be an indication of mental health changes. We have become so used to our patients saying, “I can’t sleep” or “I’m so tired all the time.” Many psychiatrists have their go-to hypnotic medications for times like these. But we also know patients who do not obtain relief from a trazodone or z-drug prescription.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine practice guidelines are clear that all pharmacological agents, including over-the-counter medications, either were deemed weak in efficacy or had adverse effects that outweighed the benefits. Although the gold standard treatment is cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBTi), this can be a cost- and access-prohibitive option in most locations. The following is a patient encounter that both helped me reflect on how to improve conversations surrounding sleep and led me to reassess my own sleep habits. Continue Reading

