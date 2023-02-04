The Week in Review: January 30-February 3

Chepko Danil_AdobeStock

This week, Psychiatric Times™ covered a wide variety of psychiatric issues and industry updates, from addressing physician burnout to helping your patients incorporate friendships into their lives. Here are some highlights from the week.

Taking Psychoanalysis off the Couch and Into the World: The 2022 Sigourney Award Winner Reflects on Her Work

Alessandra Lemma, DClin Psych

When I received the news that I was one of the recipients of the 2022 Sigourney Award, to say that I was surprised does not quite capture what I felt—I was, uncharacteristically, lost for words. The Award recognizes outstanding work that advances psychoanalysis around the world in the service of the public good.

Receiving an award promotes reflection on one’s work to date and gives fresh impetus to future projects. It is also an opportunity to thank family, friends, colleagues, and mentors who helped shape who we become. I am especially grateful to the colleagues who generously nudged me to apply for the Sigourney Award in the first place. Continue Reading

Celebrating Black Joy

tiagozr_AdobeStock

February is Black History Month. In this special Mental Health Minute for the Psychiatric Times™ Black History Month series, Susan Wilkinson, MSN, PMHNP-BC, discusses the importance of honoring and elevating the Black individuals who have contributed, and continue to contribute, immensely to the community as part of our Black History Month celebrations. Watch Here

Burning Out About Physician Burnout

DOC RABE Media/AdobeStock

Today is the first day of Black History Month, but I interrupt my series on the Memphis Scorpions tragedy for a pop-up column on the breaking news about us. The annual Medscape Psychiatry report on physician burnout just came out: “‘I Cry But No One Cares’: Physician Burnout & Depression Report 2023.” Today, let’s just focus on the burnout part.

The news is not good. Not that any physician would likely be surprised, but the epidemic rate of physician burnout has escalated once again in this annual survey, now up to 53% collectively. Continue Reading

The 8-Minute Phone Call: Finding Time for Friendship

Nuthawut_AdobeStock

Are your patients ready to honor the time commitment for friendship? It can be as easy as 8 minutes. Inspired by the 7-Day Happiness Challenge from The New York Times, Susan J. Noonan, MD, MPH, discusses how an 8-minute phone call can help patients who struggle to find time for friends and socialization. Watch Here

See more recent coverage from Psychiatric Times™ here. And be sure to stay up-to-date by subscribing to the Psychiatric Times™ E-newsletter.

Do you have a comment on any of these or other articles? Have a good idea for an article and want to write? Interested in sharing your perspectives? Write to us at PTeditor@mmhgroup.com.