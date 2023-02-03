Celebrating Black Joy

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

In honor of Black History Month, we asked clinicians to share their thoughts on Black history and the contributions of Black Americans to the psychiatric field and beyond. Here’s how they answered.

In this special Mental Health Minute for the Psychiatric Times™ Black History Month series, Susan Wilkinson, MSN, PMHNP-BC, discusses the importance of honoring and elevating the Black individuals who have contributed, and continue to contribute, immensely to the community as part of our Black History Month celebrations.

Ms Wilkinson is an advanced practice nurse with an interest in addictions and trauma. She is the founder and president of Your Ally Foundation, Inc. Additionally, she is a clinical preceptor at Boston College William F. Connell School of Nursing in Chestnut Hill and Regis College in Weston, both in Massachusetts.

What does Black History Month mean to you? If you would like to share your thoughts, write to us at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com for a chance to be featured in our Black History Month series.