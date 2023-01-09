“If You Ask Me My Name”

By Richard M. Berlin, MD

Welcome to 2023, the 25th year of Poetry of the Times with Richard Berlin, MD!

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem "If You Ask Me My Name," which was originally featured in the May 2001 issue of Psychiatric Times.

Join us every Friday for another poem with Dr Berlin!

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in the Psychiatric Times™ “Poetry of the Times” column. He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Related Videos
View All
Related Content

Running

January 6th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Positive Outcome

December 27th 2022

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Jew-ish

December 16th 2022

Holiday Memoir

December 12th 2022

Running

January 6th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Positive Outcome

December 27th 2022

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Jew-ish

December 16th 2022

Holiday Memoir

December 12th 2022

Running

January 6th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Positive Outcome

December 27th 2022

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Jew-ish

December 16th 2022

Holiday Memoir

December 12th 2022
Advertise
Contact Us
Editorial
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Info

2 Clarke Drive
Cranbury, NJ 08512

609-716-7777

© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.