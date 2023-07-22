The Week in Review: July 17-21

ronstik_AdobeStock

This week, Psychiatric Times® discussed a wide variety of psychiatric issues and industry updates, from a look at adolescent substance use to special challenges in treating borderline personality disorder during the perinatal period.

Experimental Drug Slows Progression of Alzheimer Disease in Patients With Mild Impairment by 60%

An experimental drug for the treatment of Alzheimer disease slows the progression of the disease in patients with mild impairment by 60%, according to new trial data.

In the trial, which involved more than 1700 patients, the drug, donanemab, slowed the progression of problems with thinking and memory by around a third. However, the rate rose to 60% when the drug was started in patients who were only mildly impaired. The results were less robust in patients who were older and in the later stages of Alzheimer disease. This shows that “earlier detection and diagnosis can really change the trajectory of this disease,” according to Anne White, president of neuroscience at Eli Lilly and Company, developer of donanemab. Continue Reading

Phase 3 Clinical Program Announced for Monotherapy Treatment for MDD

A phase 3 clinical program has been initiated for a potential monotherapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).

The monotherapy treatment is navacaprant (NMRA-140), an oral, once-daily, 80 mg, novel kappa opioid receptor (KOR) antagonist designed to modulate the dopamine and reward processing pathways. Navacaprant showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in symptoms of anhedonia and depression among patients with moderate to severe MDD in its phase 2 studies. Continue Reading

Adolescent Substance Use: Reasons for Optimism and Concern

There are reasons to be optimistic about adolescent substance use given an overall consistent decline in use for this age group over the past 20 years. However, nicotine and cannabis use have fluctuated, and adolescents have been disproportionately impacted by the development of electronic vaping devices. Likewise, adolescents have been disproportionately affected by the increase in counterfeit pills containing illicitly manufactured fentanyl, and there has recently been a sharp increase in drug overdose deaths.

For these reasons, it is important that child and adolescent behavioral health clinicians remain vigilant regarding early identification of substance use, as youth with mental health conditions who use substances are at increased risk for developing a substance use disorder (SUD). Continue Reading

Borderline Personality Disorder: Challenges During the Perinatal Period

There is limited evidence-based information about interventions that can help patients with borderline personality disorder (BPD) transition to parenthood. Although dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT) is accepted as the mainstay of treatment for BPD, perinatal-focused DBT is under pilot research at this time.

Current research is focused on DBT in combination with skill sets that can improve the patient’s confidence. This article will focus on a discussion of some BPD traits and how these traits can affect the transition to parenthood. We will also look at treatments and interventions that can support this difficult transition. Continue Reading

