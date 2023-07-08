The Week in Review: July 3-7

ronstik_AdobeStock

This week, Psychiatric Times® discussed a wide variety of psychiatric issues and industry updates, from the FDA traditional approval of Leqembi to an examination of how we can improve mental health care for women of color. Here are some highlights from the week.

FDA Grants Traditional Approval to Leqembi for the Treatment of Alzheimer Disease

Argus_AdobeStock

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted traditional approval to Leqembi (lecanemab) for the treatment of Alzheimer disease.

The FDA’s decision to grant traditional approval was based on the results of a confirmatory trial, which verified the clinical benefits of the drug. Leqembi was granted accelerated approval by the FDA in January 2023 and unanimously endorsed for its clinical benefit and efficacy by an FDA Advisory Committee in June 2023. It is now the first amyloid beta-directed antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer disease to be switched from accelerated to traditional approval. Continue Reading

Mental Health Care for Women of Color: Risk Factors, Barriers, and Clinical Recommendations

melita/AdobeStock

Women of color (WoC) are at an increased risk for experiencing mental health problems with long-lasting and detrimental effects. Gender, race, and culture-specific experiences and expectations may contribute to disparities in mental health. Despite their higher risk for mental health problems, WoC seek adequate mental health care less than half as often as white women (5% to 10% versus 21.5%).

There are several potential reasons that may explain why WoC tend to underutilize mental health services, including lack of awareness, stigma, self and societal criticism, barriers to access, and lack of culturally sensitive care. To improve mental health care services for WoC, stigma around mental health in racialized communities should be challenged, and awareness and accessibility to appropriate services should be improved. Continue Reading

Think Pink: Barbie & Unrealistic Body Expectations in 2023

pixarno/AdobeStock

Hi there! I’m Barbie, and according to recent research, nearly 1 in 2 (45%) women compare the way they look to dolls like me.

In a new study, nearly 1000 women opened up about the impact of Barbie dolls on their body image and how specifically they compare themselves. A whopping 82% believe Barbie portrays unrealistic body expectations to girls and women. The top body parts women compare are waist (42%), legs (34%), hair (28%), chest (27%), and face (26%). Additionally, while 3 in 5 women believe the latest Barbies are better at reflecting all body types than previous dolls, 69% still think Barbies can lead to body image issues. Continue Reading

The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Trial and Mental Illness: Take 1

Studio_East/AdobeStock

As the record number of mass shootings grows, the Pittsburgh Synagogue mass shooting trial is unfolding. Now almost 5 years since the tragedy when 11 individuals were killed, it is becoming more and more apparent that the focus will be about defining severe mental illness and how it relates to the perpetrator and his eventual sentencing.

The trial is not being televised and mainstream media coverage seems limited. The most extensive I found was in the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle. The trial is now in the penalty sentencing stages after a quick admission of guilt on 63 federal counts, many of them potentially justifying the death penalty. So far, in the stage of the crucial consideration of “intent,” the defense has focused on presenting that the perpetrator has a serious mental illness. Continue Reading

