Then There

Blog
Article
Series|Any Good Poem

“The wind has donned your hair...

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Then There" by Chard deNiord, an American poet, professor, author of 6 books of poetry, and the coeditor of "The Poetry of Zen," an anthology of Zen poetry from around the world.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Related Videos
wind
support group
spinal tap
train
grave
pray
medical student
fish river
dialysis
winter
Related Content
plane

"Hero"

May 3rd 2024
Article
GlebStock-shutterstock

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016
Podcast
garden

The Garden of Eden

April 22nd 2024
Article
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012
Podcast
Black man

Black Weariness

April 12th 2024
Article
garden

"The Garden of Eden"

April 5th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.