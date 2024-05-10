Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Then There" by Chard deNiord, an American poet, professor, author of 6 books of poetry, and the coeditor of "The Poetry of Zen," an anthology of Zen poetry from around the world.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.