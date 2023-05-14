Unrestrained

A psychiatrist reflects on the death of Jordan Neely, only a couple of weeks after his murder...

Tony Baggett/Adobestock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

What say you today America
Fear embeds itself in the hyperviligant psyches
Motioning the unsung paragon to occlude the
Parched and hungry homeless neck
Whose muscles were like a smooth criminal
Moonwalking towards freedom’s promise
Of a new tomorrow

Shrewd subways saturated with
Traumatic past longing for healing
But reptilian brain unanimously usurps frontal logic for another day

Meanwhile the anal sphincter of Neely defecates profusely as inhumanity searches for its next victim
Meanwhile the lifeless figure predicts his own demise

Fifteen fatal F train minutes
For the forgotten marginalized leper
A sobering reminder of
Our nation’s chokehold on humanity

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.


Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

A Forensic Psychiatrist Takes the Stand

September 28th 2021

Coming Together as a Community to Prevent School Shootings at APA 2023

May 19th 2023

Medical Euthanasia in Canada: Current Issues and Potential Future Expansion

June 29th 2018

"Spring"

May 19th 2023

Exploring the Future of Mental Health

May 19th 2023

