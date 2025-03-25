Weather Alert

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

cherylvb/AdobeStock

We are living in

present darkness

which bears gifts of

grandiose greed

gesticulating on stage

inviting division while

duplicating history’s

nightmares filled with

visions of holy terror

swirling like a tormenting

twister in our minds

alerting our bodies

to flee in search of

havens that are

harbingers of hope

and to not succumb

to the prejudicial powers

whose wind gusts

can only be slowed

by creating a cosmos

of humanity

that must emit a

unifying light

for all seasons

Frank A. Clark, MD

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.