Weather Alert

A psychiatrist reflects on the challenges we weather and the enduring search for hope and unity.
POETRY FOR INCLUSION
We are living in
present darkness
which bears gifts of
grandiose greed
gesticulating on stage
inviting division while
duplicating history’s
nightmares filled with
visions of holy terror
swirling like a tormenting
twister in our minds
alerting our bodies
to flee in search of
havens that are
harbingers of hope
and to not succumb
to the prejudicial powers
whose wind gusts
can only be slowed
by creating a cosmos
of humanity
that must emit a
unifying light
for all seasons
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.