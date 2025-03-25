Blog

Article

Weather Alert

Author(s):

Frank A. Clark, MD

Key Takeaways

  • The poem highlights societal challenges like greed, division, and historical repetition of terror, urging unity and hope.
  • Imagery of a tormenting twister symbolizes chaos and fear, prompting individuals to seek refuge.
SHOW MORE

A psychiatrist reflects on the challenges we weather and the enduring search for hope and unity.

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

cherylvb AdobeStock storm

cherylvb/AdobeStock

We are living in
present darkness
which bears gifts of
grandiose greed
gesticulating on stage
inviting division while
duplicating history’s
nightmares filled with
visions of holy terror
swirling like a tormenting
twister in our minds
alerting our bodies
to flee in search of
havens that are
harbingers of hope
and to not succumb
to the prejudicial powers
whose wind gusts
can only be slowed
by creating a cosmos
of humanity
that must emit a
unifying light
for all seasons

Frank A. Clark, MD

Frank A. Clark, MD

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.

Related Videos
house
death
mountain
crows
beauty
girl doorway
Hattie McDaniel
winter tree
students
winter
Related Content
dying
March 18th 2025

The Killer...

Richard M. Berlin, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
July 21st 2016

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
frostbite
February 13th 2025

February Thaw

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
December 13th 2012

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
writing
January 16th 2025

How a Psychiatrist Writes a Poem...

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Renewed Focus
January 1st 2025

Renewed Focus

Frank A. Clark, MD
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.