"Doctors in their lonely rounds, Poets with their sacred sounds, Human kindness that abounds shout, nothing stops the spring."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares Ronald W. Pies, MD's poem "You Cannot Stop the Spring." Pies is a clinical professor of Psychiatry at Tufts University School of Medicine and is the Editor in Chief Emeritus at Psychiatric Times. He is a psychiatrist, philosopher, ethicist, humanitarian, novelist, and poet. His most recent book is The Anatomy of Gratitude: The Nature and Blessings of Gratitude in Six of the World’s Great Spiritual Traditions.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.