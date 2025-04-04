Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Ronald W. Pies, MD's poem "You Cannot Stop the Spring." Pies is a clinical professor of Psychiatry at Tufts University School of Medicine and is the Editor in Chief Emeritus at Psychiatric Times. He is a psychiatrist, philosopher, ethicist, humanitarian, novelist, and poet. His most recent book is The Anatomy of Gratitude: The Nature and Blessings of Gratitude in Six of the World’s Great Spiritual Traditions.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.