Blog

Video

"You Cannot Stop the Spring"

Author(s):

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Series|Any Good Poem

"Doctors in their lonely rounds, Poets with their sacred sounds, Human kindness that abounds shout, nothing stops the spring."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Ronald W. Pies, MD's poem "You Cannot Stop the Spring." Pies is a clinical professor of Psychiatry at Tufts University School of Medicine and is the Editor in Chief Emeritus at Psychiatric Times. He is a psychiatrist, philosopher, ethicist, humanitarian, novelist, and poet. His most recent book is The Anatomy of Gratitude: The Nature and Blessings of Gratitude in Six of the World’s Great Spiritual Traditions.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 27 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Related Videos
money
house
death
mountain
crows
beauty
girl doorway
Hattie McDaniel
winter tree
students
Related Content
spring
March 27th 2025

You Cannot Stop the Spring

Ronald W. Pies, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
July 21st 2016

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
dying
March 18th 2025

The Killer...

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
December 13th 2012

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
frostbite
February 13th 2025

February Thaw

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Sergey/AdobeStock
February 5th 2025

Ut Eam Prope (Keep Her Close)

Jaskaran Lamba
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.