"You Need to Help Yourself Before Helping Patients": Reducing Physician Suicide

Hirsh Makhija, MS

Key Takeaways

  • Female physicians have a 53% higher suicide risk than women in the general population, highlighting a critical mental health issue.
  • Legal challenges, including malpractice suits, significantly increase suicide risk, especially when medical licenses are revoked.
A recent study reveals some alarming statistics about physician suicide. What interventions can help reduce this trend?

Recent research found that female physicians have a 53% higher risk of suicide than women in the general population. Hirsh Makhija, MS, a volunteer in the study “National Incidents of Physician Suicide and Associated Features,” shares some potential interventions to help address occupational pressures and reduce suicide.

Legal issues, like malpractice suits, become very relevant, shared Makhija, as physicians who lose their medical license are at a higher risk of suicide.

"A lot of these cases are difficult, because they do come with a level of shame," said Makhija. "A lot of these [physicians] are in life-or-death situations and they made the best decision for the time, but it may not be the right decision."

Physicians who have gone through a malpractice suit can be a valuable resource for their peers.

"Overall, we need to do more for our physician workforce," Makhija said. He uses the analogy of a plane oxygen mask: you need to put your own mask on before helping others. "You have to take care of yourself before helping your patients."

Mr Makhija is a postgraduate researcher at the UC San Diego School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry.

