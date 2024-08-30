Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Samyan Shertok, PhD's poem "A Blessing." Shertok is originally from Nepal and holds a PhD in literature and creative writing from the University of Utah. He is currently the inaugural Hughes Fellow in Poetry at Southwest Methodist University.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.