"But before offering it to us over steamed rice, even before his gods, he’d serve those who were not home..."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares Samyan Shertok, PhD's poem "A Blessing." Shertok is originally from Nepal and holds a PhD in literature and creative writing from the University of Utah. He is currently the inaugural Hughes Fellow in Poetry at Southwest Methodist University.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.