ADHD Research Roundup: March 1, 2024

In this Research Roundup, we explore new studies on attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and its potential connections to risk of mortality, unintentional injuries, and experiences of intimate partner violence.

Risk of Mortality and Unintentional Injuries Associated With ADHD Medication Use

This population-based retrospective cohort study assessed the association between ADHD medication use and the risk of mortality and unintentional injuries leading to emergency department or hospital admission in individuals aged ≤24 years with ADHD. The study found that episodes of ADHD medication use were associated with reduced risk of all-cause mortality and unintentional injuries compared with non-medication use.

Specifically, stimulant medication episodes were associated with lower risk of mortality and unintentional injuries, while episodes involving non-stimulants or both stimulants and non-stimulants were associated with reduced risk of unintentional injuries, but not mortality. The investigators concluded that these findings suggest that ADHD medication, particularly stimulants, may have a protective effect, which should be considered in clinical decision-making regarding ADHD treatment.

Reference

Vasiliadis HM, Lunghi C, Rahme E, et al. ADHD medications use and risk of mortality and unintentional injuries: a population-based cohort study. Transl Psychiatry. 2024;14(1):128.

Investigating the Connections Between ADHD and Gene SLC6A3 VNTR

This study investigated the association between alleles of the SLC6A3 gene’s variable number of tandem repeats (VNTR) intron 8 and ADHD in children and adolescents. A sample of 95 children who had been diagnosed with ADHD and 95 healthy controls completed assessments and underwent genetic sampling during 2021 and 2022. Results indicated a higher frequency of the 5R/5R genotype and the 5R allele in the ADHD group compared with controls, suggesting a significant association between these alleles and increased odds of developing ADHD in children and adolescents.

The investigators concluded that, “The present study successfully showed the association between intron 8 gene polymorphism, which is responsible for encoding the dopamine transporter as well as ADHD.”

Reference

Seymari A, Naseh A, Rezaei S, et al. The relationship between gene SLC6A3 variable number of tandem repeat (VNTR) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Iran J Psychiatry. 2024;19(1):99-106.

Intimate Partner Violence and Risk for ADHD, MDD, Neuroticism, and Schizophrenia

This study investigated the association between genetic risk for various mental illnesses—including ADHD, major depressive disorder (MDD), and bipolar disorder—and experiences of intimate partner violence (IPV) in women. Results indicated that women with higher genetic risk for ADHD, MDD, neuroticism, and schizophrenia were more likely to experience severe emotional and physical abuse, sexual abuse, and intimate partner intimidation and control. Additionally, increased genetic risk for ADHD, MDD, schizophrenia, autism spectrum disorder, and overall mental illness was linked to higher likelihood of experiencing harassment from a partner.

The investigators concluded that, “A better understanding of the salience of the multiple possible pathways linking genetic risk for mental illness with risk for IPV may aid in preventing IPV victimization or re-victimization.”

Reference

Ratanatharathorn A, Quan L, Koenen KC, et al. Polygenic risk for major depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, neuroticism, and schizophrenia are correlated with experience of intimate partner violence. Transl Psychiatry. 2024;14(1):119.

Note: This Research Roundup was prepared with the assistance of ChatGPT.

Let us hear from you! Want to share your insights with colleagues on the latest research on ADHD and other psychiatric disorders, treatments, and issues? Write to us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com.