AMA Announces New Policies Supporting Reproductive Health Care Rights

The American Medical Association (AMA) has announced its adoption of several policies aimed at ensuring access to reproductive health care and opposing government involvement in the practice of medicine following the Dobbs decision.

These policies, which were adopted by the AMA House of Delegates at their Interim Meeting, include the opposition of criminalization for pregnancy loss resulting from medically necessary care, expansion of support for access to abortion care, preservation of access to abortion training for physicians-in-training, and clarification of ethical guidance related to abortion bans.1

Opposing criminalization: The recent changes in abortion laws following the Dobbs decision have resulted in physicians and medical offices, pharmacies, and insurance providers restricting medically necessary care, as they—in addition to pregnant patients—could face criminal prosecution for seeking or providing access to this medically necessary care. The AMA will oppose criminal charges against both patients and physicians in these cases.

Expanding access to care: The AMA will advocate for public health programs and coverage of these services by private insurers with the aim of providing broad and equitable access to abortion care. The AMA will also advocate that lawmakers codify legal protections for physicians who provide abortion care.

Preserving access to abortion training: Nearly 45% of accredited programs for obstetrics and gynecology residents are in states that have banned abortion or are likely to do so, even though the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education requires access to abortion training for these residents.1 The AMA will advocate for the availability of abortion education and for the funding of institutions that provide clinical training for reproductive health services. The AMA will also support pathways for medical students, residents, and physicians to receive abortion training at alternate locations in cases where this training is limited or criminalized by their home institutions.