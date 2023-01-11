Shining Light Series: Martin Luther King Jr and Mental Health

Psychiatry & Society

H. Steven Moffic, MD, in this installment of the Shining Light series, talks about Martin Luther King Jr, and hopes everyone has a meaningful holiday.

For more in the Shining Light series, see "The Shining Light Series: Male Friendships and Male Mental Health" and "The Shining Light Series: Rise and Shine a Light on Anti-Semitism and Related Hatreds."

Dr Moffic is an award-winning psychiatrist who has specialized in the cultural and ethical aspects of psychiatry. A prolific writer and speaker, he received the one-time designation of Hero of Public Psychiatry from the Assembly of the American Psychiatric Association in 2002. He is an advocate for mental health issues related to climate instability, burnout, Islamophobia, and anti-Semitism for a better world. He serves on the Editorial Board of Psychiatric Times™.