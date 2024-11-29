Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares Psychiatric Times Editor in Chief Emeritus, Ronald W. Pies, MD's poem "Autumn Faces."

Pies is clinical professor of psychiatry at Tufts University School of Medicine. He is a brilliant psychiatrist, philosopher, ethicist, humanitarian, Jewish scholar, novelist, and poet. His most recent book is The Anatomy of Gratitude: The Nature and Blessings of Gratitude in Six of the World’s Great Spiritual Traditions.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.