Conference Recap: 2024 American College of Neuropsychopgarmacology Annual Meeting

Day 1

Previewing ACNP Annual Meeting

The conference aimed at providing psychiatric clinicians with the latest in psychiatry advancements begins December 8 in Phoenix, Arizona.

NIH Priorities, Challenges Explored at the ACNP Annual Meeting

An in-depth discussion with directors from key National Institutes of Health, highlighting research and strategic priorities in psychiatry, mental health, and neuropsychopharmacology.

Beyond Abstinence: Other Clinically Meaningful Endpoints for Patients With Substance Use Disorders

F. Gerard Moeller, MD, discusses how complete abstinence is not the only clinically meaningful endpoint for patients with substance use disorders

ACNP Research Highlights With Thomas R. Kosten, MD

Thomas R. Kosten, MD, shares insights on the ACNP meeting along with his excitement for potential new treatments.

ACNP Meeting Highlights Bright Future for Psychiatry

In highlighting recent advances and fostering collaboration and networking, the ACNP Annual Meeting helps usher in 2025 with hope and positivity.

Day 2

Research Points to Promise of Orexin Receptor Antagonists in Stress, AUDs

Stephanie Gorka, PhD, shared findings at the ACNP Annual Meeting on orexin receptor agonists addressing AUDs.

Synaptic Dysfunction in Psychosis Explored at ACNP Meeting

New research links reduced synaptic density,early psychosis, and cannabis use, offering insights into negative symptoms and potential interventions.

Exploring Genetic Models in Schizophrenia Research: A Teaser From ACNP Annual Meeting

Thomas R. Kosten, MD, shares thoughts on the latest schizophrenia genetic model research presented at the meeting.

Therapeutic Advances in Alzheimers Disease

Do lifestyle interventions really work in Alzheimer disease and what are the underlying mechanisms?

Cognitive Impairment in Schizophrenia: How Machine Learning is Helping

Machine learning may help science better understand cognitive impairment in schizophrenia and improve prevention and patient care.

Innovative Biomarker Research Focuses More at Controls

A poster at the ACNP Annual Meeting utilized a novel risk-informed case-control design to improve biomarker differentiation for ADHD.

Day 3

SPN-820: Rapid-Acting Antidepressant Shows Promising Phase 2 Results

Data presented at ACNP meeting demonstrated safety, tolerability, and efficacy for SPN-820 for MDD.

Physical Activity, Lifestyle Factors, and the Aging Brain

Helen Lavretsky, MD, MS spoke about her research on how physical activity impacts older adults.

Ibogaine Found to Reduce Mood Disorder and PTSD Symptoms, Consumption of Alcohol in Patients With Alcohol Use Disorder

The findings of a study that observed the impact Ibogaine had on patients with mood disorder and PTSD.

Curating Depression Treatments Using Biomarker-Based Selection

Discussing research being done at Dalhousie University testing biomarker-based selection of treatment.