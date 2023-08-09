Exploring the Underwater World

A psychiatrist discusses his favorite hobby of scuba diving.

“When you’re underwater, not only is it quiet, and are you isolated, but there’s a heightened sense of awareness because your concept of situational awareness is very important.” In this episode of More Than Medicine, Andrew N. Wilner, MD, FACP, FAAN, discusses his favorite hobby, scuba diving, and his YouTube channel, “Underwater With Dr Andrew.”

Dr Wilner is an associate professor of neurology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center; division director of neurology at Regional One Health; and site director of neurology graduate residency training at Regional One Health.

Do you have an amazing hobby, volunteer effort, or other activity that you enjoy outside of your practice? Tell us about it now for a chance to be featured in our Q3 After Hours Contest! 

After Hours is a video series that showcases the exciting lives of health care professionals outside of their day-to-day practice. If your hobby or activity is selected as part of our Q3 After Hours Contest, your video will also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Psychiatric Times®.

If you would like to submit your hobby or activity to our Q3 After HoursContest, write us with your name, professional affiliation(s), and a brief description of your hobby or activity at PTEditor@MMHGroup.com.

“What we’re striving to do is conquer the unmet needs that are still here with treating ADHD, especially from a medication standpoint.”
Work takes up one-third of a patient’s life—it is important that we pay attention to it.
A new treatment in development is poised to be a game-changer for patients with postpartum depression.
An expert discusses the latest on EndeavorRx and more digital therapeutics for this patient population.
Self-Care in the Face of Catastrophe

May 25th 2023

Exploring Affect-Focused Psychotherapies for LGBTQ+ Patients With PTSD at APA 2023

May 24th 2023

The Importance of Evolutionary Psychiatry Explored at Annual Meeting

May 20th 2023

Coming Together as a Community to Prevent School Shootings at APA 2023

May 19th 2023

REMS for Psychiatric Medications: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

May 19th 2023

Addressing the Gender Gap in Psychiatry at APA 2023

May 19th 2023

