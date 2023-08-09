Exploring the Underwater World

“When you’re underwater, not only is it quiet, and are you isolated, but there’s a heightened sense of awareness because your concept of situational awareness is very important.” In this episode of More Than Medicine, Andrew N. Wilner, MD, FACP, FAAN, discusses his favorite hobby, scuba diving, and his YouTube channel, “Underwater With Dr Andrew.”

Dr Wilner is an associate professor of neurology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center; division director of neurology at Regional One Health; and site director of neurology graduate residency training at Regional One Health.

