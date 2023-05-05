"Hospital Food"

"We lower a plastic tray on his ribs as if food can stop the dying..."

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin shares his poem "Hospital Food," which is featured in the May 2023 issue of Psychiatric Times.


Hospital Food

We lower a plastic tray on his ribs

as if food can stop the dying:

cold potato scooped like a snowball,

canned spinach oozing green,

microwaved chicken thigh.

I’ve watched anorectic men clog

N-G tubes with brown rice

and Kombacha mushroom tea,

listened to wives plead

just make him take a few bites,

withstood lectures on macrobiotics

delivered by a Camel chain smoker.

No, I’ve never seen hospital food

stop the dying.


Some days, worn and hungry,

I take refuge in smooth noodles

glistening black beans and red chilis,

fragrant sips of jasmine tea,

sweet white sesame balls the size of prayers.

And I think about the sick men

dissolving like tailpipes in the sea,

what they long to devour,

how we die without appetite

and the way we live with hungers

that consume our hearts like another kind of dying.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Related Videos
Related Content

Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

"Spring"

May 19th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Influential Figures

May 14th 2023

Geography of the Forehead

May 12th 2023

Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

"Spring"

May 19th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Influential Figures

May 14th 2023

Geography of the Forehead

May 12th 2023

Dismantling Structures Through Creativity

May 21st 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

"Spring"

May 19th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Influential Figures

May 14th 2023

Geography of the Forehead

May 12th 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.