Blog

Article

Hurried Prayer to My Chainsaw

Author(s):

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Series|Any Good Poem

Key Takeaways

  • Samuel Green, Washington's first Poet Laureate, is a military veteran and educator who co-edits Brooding Heron Press.
  • Green has lived off-grid on Waldron Island for 40 years, building his home with a chainsaw.
SHOW MORE

Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the poem "Hurried Prayer to My Chainsaw" by Samuel Green. Green was raised in the city of Anacortes, Washington. After 4 years in the military, including service in Antarctica and South Vietnam, he attended college and graduated under the Veterans Vocational Rehabilitation Program. An educator for 46-years, he has taught in countless classrooms and many universities. In December 2007, Green was named the Inaugural Poet Laureate for the State of Washington. Along with his wife Sally, Sam is coeditor of the award-winning Brooding Heron Press, which produces fine, letter-pressed volumes. He has lived off the grid for 40 years on remote Waldron Island in the log house he built himself… with the assistance of his chainsaw.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

Related Videos
wind
support group
spinal tap
train
grave
pray
medical student
fish river
dialysis
winter
Related Content
grocery store
October 4th 2024

Senryu

Richard M. Berlin, MD
GlebStock-shutterstock
July 21st 2016

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
plants
September 20th 2024

Ficus Lyrata...

Richard M. Berlin, MD
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)
December 13th 2012

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
writing
September 13th 2024

"Poetry"

Richard M. Berlin, MD
autumn
September 10th 2024

Autumn Faces

Ronald W. Pies, MD
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.