"Of her choice virtues only gods should speak, Or English poets who grew up on Greek (I’d have them sing in chorus, cheek to cheek)."
Any Good Poem
Richard Berlin, MD, shares Theodore Roethke's poem, "I Knew a Woman." Roethke is regarded as one of the most accomplished and influential poets of his generation.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.