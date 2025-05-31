Publication

Article

McIntyre July 2025 Cover References

Author(s):

Roger S. Mcintyre, MD

Key Takeaways

  • GLP-1 RAs are being explored for psychiatric conditions, including depression, anxiety, and cognitive dysfunction, due to their neurogenic and neuroplastic effects.
  • These agents may benefit neurodegenerative and substance use disorders, expanding their therapeutic potential beyond metabolic diseases.
"Transformation 2.0: GLP-1 RAs as Disease-Modifying and Preventive Psychiatric Medications" References

1. Liu YK, Ling S, Lui LMW, et al. Prevalence of type 2 diabetes mellitus, impaired fasting glucose, general obesity, and abdominal obesity in patients with bipolar disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis. J Affect Disord. 2022;300:449-461.

2. Goldstein BI, Baune BT, Bond DJ, et al. Call to action regarding the vascular-bipolar link: a report from the Vascular Task Force of the International Society for Bipolar Disorders. Bipolar Disord. 2020;22(5):440-460.

3. Jawad MY, Meshkat S, Tabassum A, et al. The bidirectional association of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease with depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia. CNS Spectr. 2023;28(5):541-560.

4. Konings LAM, Miguelañez-Matute L, Boeren AMP, et al. Pharmacological treatment options for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a systematic review. Eur J Clin Invest. 2025;55(4):e70003.

5. Woldeyohannes HO, Soczynska JK, Maruschak NA, et al. Binge eating in adults with mood disorders: results from the International Mood Disorders Collaborative Project. Obes Res Clin Pract. 2016;10(5):531-543.

6. Balantekin KN, Kretz MJ, Mietlicki-Baase EG. The emerging role of glucagon-like peptide 1 in binge eating. J Endocrinol. 2024;262(1):e230405.

7. Qadri S, Hussain A, Bhat MH, Baba AA. Polycystic ovary syndrome in bipolar affective disorder: a hospital-based study. Indian J Psychol Med. 2018;40(2):121-128.

8. McIntyre RS, Kwan ATH, Rosenblat JD, et al. Psychotropic drug-related weight gain and its treatment. Am J Psychiatry. 2024;181(1):26-38.

9. Mansur RB, Fries GR, Trevizol AP, et al. The effect of body mass index on glucagon-like peptide receptor gene expression in the post mortem brain from individuals with mood and psychotic disorders. Eur Neuropsychopharmacol. 2019;29(1):137-146.

10. Krystal AD, Pizzagalli DA, Smoski M, et al. A randomized proof-of-mechanism trial applying the ‘fast-fail’ approach to evaluating κ-opioid antagonism as a treatment for anhedonia. Nat Med. 2020;26(5):760-768.

11. West J, Li M, Wong S, et al. Are glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists central nervous system (CNS) penetrant: a narrative review. Neurol Ther. Published online April 2, 2025.

12. McIntyre RS, Rasgon N, Goldberg JF, et al. The effect of glucagon-like peptide-1 and glucose dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor agonists on neurogenesis, differentiation and plasticity: potential mechanistically-informed therapeutics in the treatment and prevention of mental disorders. CNS Spectr. 2025;30(1):e23.

13. Au HCT, Zheng YJ, Le GH, et al. A systematic review in effects of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) mono-agonists on functional connectivity: target engagement and rationale for the development in mental disorders. J Affect Disord. 2025;370:321-327.

14. Watson KT, Wroolie TE, Tong G, et al. Neural correlates of liraglutide effects in persons at risk for Alzheimer’s disease. Behav Brain Res. 2019;356:271-278.

15. Au HCT, Lam PH, Lim PK, McIntyre RS. Role of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 on amyloid, tau, and α-synuclein: target engagement and rationale for the development in neurodegenerative disorders. Neurosci Biobehav Rev. 2025;173:106159.

16. Miller A, Joyce B, Bartelt K, Deckert J. Most GLP-1 medications correlated with a lower likelihood of anxiety and depression diagnoses. Epic Research. February 6, 2024. Accessed April 22, 2025. https://www.epicresearch.org/articles/most-glp-1-medications-correlated-with-a-lower-likelihood-of-anxiety-and-depression-diagnoses 

17. Cooper DH, Ramachandra R, Ceban F, et al. Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists as a protective factor for incident depression in patients with diabetes mellitus: a systematic review. J Psychiatr Res. 2023;164:80-89.

18. Mansur RB, Ahmed J, Cha DS, et al. Liraglutide promotes improvements in objective measures of cognitive dysfunction in individuals with mood disorders: a pilot, open-label study. J Affect Disord. 2017;207:114-120.

19. Meissner WG, Remy P, Giordana C, et al; LIXIPARK Study Group. Trial of lixisenatide in early Parkinson’s disease. N Engl J Med. 2024;390(13):1176-1185.

20. Vijiaratnam N, Girges C, Auld G, et al. Exenatide once a week versus placebo as a potential disease-modifying treatment for people with Parkinson’s disease in the UK: a phase 3, multicentre, double-blind, parallel-group, randomised, placebo-controlled trial. Lancet. 2025;405(10479):627-636.

21. Zheng YJ, Soegiharto C, Au HCT, et al. A systematic review on the role of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists on alcohol-related behaviors: potential therapeutic strategy for alcohol use disorder. Acta Neuropsychiatr. 2025;37:e51.

22. Klausen MK, Jensen ME, Møller M, et al. Exenatide once weekly for alcohol use disorder investigated in a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial. JCI Insight. 2022;7(19):e159863.

23. Hendershot CS, Bremmer MP, Paladino MB, et al. Once-weekly semaglutide in adults with alcohol use disorder: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA Psychiatry. 2025;82(4):395-405.

24. Cummings JL, Atri A, Feldman HH, et al. evoke and evoke+: design of two large-scale, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 3 studies evaluating efficacy, safety, and tolerability of semaglutide in early-stage symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimers Res Ther. 2025;17(1):14.

25. Mansur RB, Di Vincenzo JD, Badulescu S, et al. Are glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists anti-consummatory drugs? CNS Spectr. 2024;29(6):536-541.

26. Lee S, Li M, Le GH, et al. Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) as treatment for nicotine cessation in psychiatric populations: a systematic review. Ann Gen Psychiatry. 2024;23(1):45.

27. McIntyre RS, Mansur RB, Rosenblat JD, et al. Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) and suicidality: a replication study using reports to the World Health Organization pharmacovigilance database (VigiBase). J Affect Disord. 2025;369:922-927.

28. McIntyre RS, Mansur RB, Rosenblat JD, Kwan ATH. The association between glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) and suicidality: reports to the Food and Drug Administration Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS). Expert Opin Drug Saf. 2024;23(1):47-55.

29. McIntyre RS. Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) and suicidality: what do we know and future vistas. Expert Opin Drug Saf. 2024;23(5):539-542.

30. Nassar M, Misra A, Bloomgarden Z. Impact of treatment with GLP-1RAs on suicide attempts in adults persons with type 2 diabetes: a retrospective comparative effectiveness study based on a global TriNetX health research database. J Diabetes. 2024;16(3):e13547.

31. Tang H, Lu Y, Donahoo WT, et al. Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists and risk for suicidal ideation and behaviors in U.S. older adults with type 2 diabetes: a target trial emulation study. Ann Intern Med. 2024;177(8):1004-1015.

32. Ueda P, Söderling J, Wintzell V, et al. GLP-1 receptor agonist use and risk of suicide death. JAMA Intern Med. 2024;184(11):1301-1312.

33. Update on FDA’s ongoing evaluation of reports of suicidal thoughts or actions in patients taking a certain type of medicines approved for type 2 diabetes and obesity. FDA. Updated January 30, 2024. Accessed April 21, 2025. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/update-fdas-ongoing-evaluation-reports-suicidal-thoughts-or-actions-patients-taking-certain-type

34. McIntyre RS, Kwan ATH. Increased reporting of accidental overdose with glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists: a population-based study. Expert Opin Drug Saf. Published online November 19, 2024.

"Sidebar. History, Physiology, and Pharmacology of Incretins" References

1. Müller TD, Adriaenssens A, Ahrén B, et al. Glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP). Mol Metab. 2025;95:102118.

2. Bayliss WM, Starling EH. The mechanism of pancreatic secretion. J Physiol. 1902;28(5):325-353.

3. Rehfeld JF. The origin and understanding of the incretin concept. Front Endocrinol (Lausanne). 2018;9:387.

4. Philippe J, Powers AC. Observations on the discovery of glucagon-like peptide-1 action. JAMA. 2025;333(22):1951-1952.

5. Müller TD, Finan B, Bloom SR, et al. Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1). Mol Metab. 2019;30:72-130.

6. McIntyre RS, Rasgon N, Goldberg JF, et al. The effect of glucagon-like peptide-1 and glucose dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor agonists on neurogenesis, differentiation and plasticity: potential mechanistically-informed therapeutics in the treatment and prevention of mental disorders. CNS Spectr. 2025;30(1):e23.

7. Yap MKK, Misuan N. Exendin-4 from Heloderma suspectum venom: from discovery to its latest application as type II diabetes combatant. Basic Clin Pharmacol Toxicol. 2019;124(5):513-527.

8. Luna Ceron E, Reddy SD, Kattamuri L, et al. Current insights, advantages and challenges of small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists: a scoping review. J Brown Hosp Med. 2025;4(2):19-32.

9. Tewari J, Qidwai KA, Tewari A, et al. Efficacy and safety of triple hormone receptor agonist retatrutide for the management of obesity: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Expert Rev Clin Pharmacol. 2025;18(1-2):51-66.

10. Drucker DJ. The GLP-1 journey: from discovery science to therapeutic impact. J Clin Invest. 2024;134(2):e175634.

