Music as a Key to Better Brain Health

Do you like listening to music? If so, what is on your playlists? In this installment of More Than Medicine, Harris A. Eyre, MD, PhD, shares that his genre or mood of choice varies with the situation. He mentions, for example, that he will often listen to upbeat music if he is feeling down or tired, and to more relaxing music if he is feeling anxious.

For both of these situations and others, Eyre shares that listening to music is very important to helping him maintain and improve his brain health, whether he is working or relaxing. He says, “I find music is really a key instrument in regulating my brain health in all sorts of different ways.”

Dr Eyre is lead of the Brain Capital Alliance, co-lead of the OECD Neuroscience-inspired Policy Initiative, senior fellow for Brain Capital with the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute and advisor to the Euro-Mediterranean Economists Association.