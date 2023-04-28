One Dimensional

"And I believe that the current state of America is seeing rivers of red minus the white and blue..."
POETRY FOR INCLUSION
We need both and then some
lying prostrate perseverating on
the why, the how, the when
We need both and then some
the pious puzzled parrot’s
syrnix grows exhausted with
three syllable repetition
Thoughts and prayers
Thoughts and prayers
Meanwhile septic shock flows freely through America’s organs of frailty and imperfection
Meanwhile trauma sheds it’s serpent skin only to be retraumatized by voracious venom
I do believe in heaven and the resurrection
I do believe in love, faith, and justice
And I believe that the current state of America is seeing rivers of red minus the white and blue
Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member forPsychiatric Times.