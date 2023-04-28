One Dimensional

backup16/AdobeStock

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

We need both and then some

lying prostrate perseverating on

the why, the how, the when

We need both and then some

the pious puzzled parrot’s

syrnix grows exhausted with

three syllable repetition

Thoughts and prayers

Thoughts and prayers

Meanwhile septic shock flows freely through America’s organs of frailty and imperfection

Meanwhile trauma sheds it’s serpent skin only to be retraumatized by voracious venom

I do believe in heaven and the resurrection

I do believe in love, faith, and justice

And I believe that the current state of America is seeing rivers of red minus the white and blue

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member forPsychiatric Times.