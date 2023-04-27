Trivial Times

A psychiatrist reflects on trivial times...

POETRY FOR INCLUSION

Good morning America
Eerie and armed visits a bank
Bullets replace currency
Grim deposits, no withdrawal
And the Derby City mourns




Good afternoon America
Baleful being visits a party
Lead supplants the sixteen candles
Lively souls with dreams now lifeless
And Tallapoosa County grieves



Good evening America
Darkness descends on innocence
Ammunition highjacks driveway
Four friends subtracted by one shot
And Washington County weeps




Good night America
Racism scolds Black bell ringer
Sinister shots meant to destroy
Swarthy sunny skin now distressed
And the City of Fountains bleeds



And



America’s ego defenses
Rationalization
Denial
Remain bulletproof


More in this series:

One Dimensional

Our Nation’s Zoo

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times.

