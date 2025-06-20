Poll: Do You Believe in an Afterlife?

Earlier today, H. Steven Moffic, MD, shared his thoughts on death, dying, past lives, and the afterlife in his daily column, "Past Lives, Death, Dying, and the Afterlife." He speculates that parapsychology may have some impact on overall mental health.

Do you believe in an afterlife? Yes No I'm not sure Vote

Do you believe in past lives? Yes No I'm not sure I don't know what past lives are Vote

In your opinion, can talking about death help relieve death anxiety or fear? Yes, absolutely Yes, a little No, not really No, not at all Vote

Do you talk with your patients about death? Yes, I do No, I don't No, but maybe I should Vote

Share your thoughts on death and dying with us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com!