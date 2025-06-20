Poll

Poll: Do You Believe in an Afterlife?

Psychiatric Times Editors

  • H. Steven Moffic, MD, examines death, dying, past lives, and the afterlife, linking them to mental health.
  • Parapsychology's potential impact on mental well-being is highlighted, suggesting therapeutic applications.
Share your thoughts on death and dying in this brief poll!

Earlier today, H. Steven Moffic, MD, shared his thoughts on death, dying, past lives, and the afterlife in his daily column, "Past Lives, Death, Dying, and the Afterlife." He speculates that parapsychology may have some impact on overall mental health.

Do you believe in an afterlife?

Yes
No
I'm not sure

Do you believe in past lives?

Yes
No
I'm not sure
I don't know what past lives are

In your opinion, can talking about death help relieve death anxiety or fear?

Yes, absolutely
Yes, a little
No, not really
No, not at all

Do you talk with your patients about death?

Yes, I do
No, I don't
No, but maybe I should

Share your thoughts on death and dying with us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com!

