News

Article

Recognizing Stroke: Why Knowing the Signs Can Save Lives

Author(s):

Matthew Ashley, MD, JD

Key Takeaways

  • The F.A.S.T. acronym aids in recognizing stroke symptoms: Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and Time to call 911.
  • Additional stroke indicators include sudden confusion, vision problems, dizziness, and severe headaches, necessitating immediate medical attention.
SHOW MORE

May is American Stroke Month. Here, you can find important information about recognizing the signs of the stroke to share with patients.

stroke

MP Studio/AdobeStock

During American Stroke Month each May, the medical community renews its call to action: learn the signs of stroke and take prevention seriously. As someone who works daily with patients recovering from stroke, I cannot emphasize enough how vital early recognition and intervention are for survival and long-term recovery. In this article, I provide the most important information you can share with patients concerning strokes.

Strokes can strike at any age. In fact, about 1 in 4 adults over the age of 25 will experience a stroke in their lifetime.1 Yet, most Americans cannot identify the most common warning signs of a stroke. This gap in awareness can delay treatment—and in the case of stroke, minutes truly matter.

The Power of Knowing F.A.S.T.

The acronym F.A.S.T. offers a simple, effective way to remember the most common symptoms of a stroke:

  • F – Face Drooping: One side of the face may droop or feel numb. Ask the person to smile—if it is uneven, that’s a red flag.
  • A – Arm Weakness: Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. If one arm drifts downward, it may be a stroke.
  • S – Speech Difficulty: Speech may be slurred or hard to understand. Ask them to repeat a simple sentence like, “The sky is blue.”
  • T – Time to Call 911: If someone shows any of these symptoms—even if they go away—call emergency services immediately. Also, note the time the symptoms began.

Stroke is a medical emergency. Rapid treatment increases the likelihood of a full recovery. Every minute counts—brain cells die quickly when deprived of oxygen.

Understanding the Other Signs of Stroke

Beyond the F.A.S.T. symptoms, there are other potential indicators, including:

  • Sudden confusion or trouble understanding speech
  • Difficulty seeing in one or both eyes
  • Trouble walking, dizziness, or loss of coordination
  • A sudden, severe headache with no known cause

If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms, do not delay medical attention—call 911 right away.

Prevention Starts with Risk Awareness

Another critical aspect of stroke awareness is understanding the underlying causes and risk factors. Nearly 1 in 4 strokes occur in individuals who have already had one.2 Often, these secondary strokes are preventable. Working with your health care provider to identify what caused the initial stroke—and addressing risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, poor diet and physical inactivity—can significantly reduce your chances of a repeat event.

Lifestyle Choices Make a Difference

The best prevention strategy includes forming healthy habits:

  • Avoid smoking and excessive alcohol use
  • Eat a heart-healthy, nutrient-rich diet
  • Engage in regular physical activity
  • Prioritize quality sleep
  • Manage stress
  • Limit sedentary time

These steps may seem simple, but they are powerful in reducing stroke risk and supporting brain health over time.

Treatment Depends on Type

There are 2 primary types of stroke:

  • Ischemic strokes, caused by a blood clot blocking a vessel in the brain, are the most common.
  • Hemorrhagic strokes, caused by bleeding from a ruptured vessel, are less common but often more severe.

Only trained health care professionals can determine the type of stroke and administer appropriate treatment, which is why it is essential to call 911 and get to a hospital immediately after symptoms occur.

Dr Ashley is a neurologist and chief medical officer for the Centre for Neuro Skills.

References

1. The GBD 2016 Lifetime Risk of Stroke Collaborators. Global, regional, and country-specific lifetime risks of stroke, 1990 and 2016. N Engl J Med. 2018;379:2429-2437.

2. Preventing Another Stroke. American Stroke Association. Accessed May 9, 2025. https://www.stroke.org/en/life-after-stroke/preventing-another-stroke

Related Videos
cognition
innovation
brain
brain schizophrenia
eating disorder brain
Related Content
brain scan
May 12th 2025

What’s Perfusion Got to Do With It?

Steven R. Devore Best, MD Dan Pavel, MD
What Will the Future of Alzheimer Disease Treatment Look Like?
July 23rd 2021

What Will the Future of Alzheimer Disease Treatment Look Like?

Helen Lavretsky, MD, MS
dementia
May 6th 2025

Dementia Prevention: Pipe Dream vs Possibility

Pallavi Joshi, DO, MA Pierre N. Tariot, MD
Recognize and Treat Traumatic Brain Injury
February 23rd 2021

Recognize and Treat Traumatic Brain Injury

David B. Arciniegas, MD
cognition
April 14th 2025

Diagnostic Considerations in Clinical Cognitive Assessment

Lisa M. Wise, MD Vimal M. Aga, MD, DFAPA
long covid
March 28th 2025

Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 Infection Presenting With Neuropsychiatric Symptoms: Diagnosis and Management

Meghan Reddy, MD Kalyn Reddy, MD, MPH Hanadi Ajam Oughli, MD Sarah A. Nguyen, MD Helen Lavretsky, MD, MS
© 2025 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.