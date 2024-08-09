So This Is Nebraska

"So this is Nebraska. A Sunday afternoon; July. Driving along with your hand out squeezing the air, a meadowlark waiting on every post."

Richard Berlin, MD, shares the deep summer poem "So This Is Nebraska," by Ted Kooser, who won the Pulitzer Prize in Poetry in 2005 and served as poet laureate of the United States from 2004 to 2006. Kooser continues to teach at The University of Nebraska.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.

