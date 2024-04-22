"The Garden of Eden"

"I pulled my scuffle hoe hard through the clay’s crust and heard the blade scrape metal and earth."
Today when the ground was no longer
too wet to work and the world was all lilac
perfume, I pulled my scuffle hoe hard
through the clay’s crust and heard
the blade scrape metal and earth.
I believed the sound came from nothing
more than a buried beer can tab
I dropped while foraging through
lettuce and sugar peas last spring.
But what surfaced from fresh manure
was my lost wedding band, buried for years
in earth that nurtures Love-Lies-Bleeding,
a ring from a forty-year marriage, rescued
from the filth of paradise, hosed off, shining,
my cracked fingernails caked with dirt.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.