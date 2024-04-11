Celebrating Earth

ina9_AdobeStock

Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22, traces its roots to 1970, when individuals nationwide took to the streets to protest environmental degradation and advocate for greater protections for our planet, inspiring the modern environmental movement.

Today, Earth Day serves as a poignant reminder of our collective responsibility for the ecosystem and, in psychiatry, how environmental factors impact mental health.

In this spirit, this month’s Special Report explores the intersection of environmental factors and psychiatric disorders, underscoring the importance of understanding and considering these factors and their impact on clinical practice.

Research increasingly suggests that environmental factors play a role in the development and exacerbation of psychiatric disorders and psychopathology. Raman Marwaha, MD, and Narpinder Malhi, MD, discuss the impact of flooding, wildfires, and even increased temperatures on psychopathology. Looking internally, Ruo-Gu Xiong; Jiahui Li; and Hua-Bin Li, PhD, explore the impact of food additives on psychiatric disorders.

This issue also features compelling research and insights into various issues impacting psychiatry and your practice. For instance, our cover stories shine a light on suicide. Despite advances in treatment, suicide prevalence remains high, as noted by the latest CDC data.

And, with burnout and stigma, even clinicians are susceptible. Carrie Cunningham, MD, MPH; Christine Moutier, MD; and Sidney Zisook, MD, explore the topic and provide reminders and prevention strategies. You will also read about improving mental health for Black youth, clozapine strategies in schizophrenia, treatment-resistant depression, and more.

No matter what challenges you are facing in clinical practice, cover to cover and online at PsychiatricTimes.com, Psychiatric Times aims to support you, our reader, with the latest research data, practical tips, and expert guidance. If there is something you would like to see more of—or something you want to share with your colleagues—send it to us at PTEditor@mmhgroup.com.

Mike Hennessy Jr

President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences®