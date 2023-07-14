988: The 1-Year Anniversary

The CEO of the AFSP discusses the big 1-year anniversary of the
Sunday July 16 marks the official 1-year anniversary of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's new number, 988. Bob Gebbia, CEO of the AFSP, sat down to discuss this important stepping stone in crisis mental health.
Bob Gebbia is CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which has become the leading suicide prevention nonprofit organization in the United States. He is also a founding member of the National Council for Suicide Prevention, serves on the National Lifeline Advisory Committee, the Executive Committee of the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention, and is the past Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Health Council.