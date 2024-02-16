"As we enter the old hilltown graveyard, stone rows rise toward the church like a long flight of stillness..."
Richard Berlin, MD, shares Barry Sternlieb's poem, "The Illumination," dedicated to deceased Berkshire poet and writer, Paul Metcalf who was the great grandson of Herman Melville. Sterlieb wrote this poem in the aftermath of Metcalf's sudden death. “The Illumination” first appeared in the literary journal, Tar River Poetry, and also appears in his sold out 2021 collection of poems, Sole Impression, which won the Pauline Uchmanowicz Poetry Award and was published by Codhill Press.
The Illumination
for Paul Metcalf (1917-1999)
As we enter
the old hilltown graveyard,
stone rows rise
toward the church
like a long flight
of stillness, but the afternoon
flows with rain and fog
recalling that Sung Dynasty scroll,
Thatched Hut on Orphan Mountain,
where the nameless hermit
can’t be seen.
Just a wild line
of peaks streaming
into clouds
and the blink
of his one room shack
where a candle
is left burning.
Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.