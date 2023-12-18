"The One"

Publication
Article
Psychiatric TimesVol 40, Issue 12

"A hundred skaters in Christmas red circle the lake..."

skating

brankospejs/AdobeStock

POETRY OF THE TIMES

And Jesus was a sailor when he walked upon the water. -Leonard Cohen


A hundred skaters in Christmas red

circle the lake, bonfire smoke in the air,

novices laughing before blade tips catch

and knees kiss ice, my eyes searching

for the one skater in every crowd who glides

graceful as a god, like my father years ago

in his black leather racing skates, long blades

grabbing ice when he tucked low and tight,

left arm behind his back, right arm beating

time as he carved heavenly arcs, disciples

sailing fast in his draft as they followed.


And since it is Christmas, my eyes search

the crowd for Jesus, the one who walked

on the Sea of Galilee without needing water

to freeze, another Jew who davened

in a prayer shawl like my father’s and chanted

the Sh’mah. I can see them skating together,

my father’s red scarf, Jesus’ tunic a shiver

of light as they mirror each other’s form,

an ache in their ankles, their joy of speed

and wind and rhythm before they fell,

two young men in search of miracles.


Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.


Download Issue PDF
Articles in this issue
The ATA published these principles “to ensure trustworthy development, integration, and utilization of AI in order to maximize its potential benefits as a meaningful tool for patients and providers.”
American Telemedicine Association Publishes Principles of AI
skating
"The One"
What are the cardiometabolic risks of polypharmacy with quetiapine and long-acting injectable paliperidone in patients with schizophrenia?
Antipsychotic Polypharmacy and Metabolic Disorder Risk in Individuals With Schizophrenia
family table
Join Us at the Table
Supporting Refugee Youth
Supporting Refugee Youth
broken drug
STAR*D Dethroned?
Related Videos
Related Content
fish oil

Antidepressant Risk/Benefit: Fish Oil Versus Placebo

December 19th 2023
Article
Lifestyle Interventions for ADHD

Lifestyle Interventions for ADHD

May 4th 2022
Podcast
black and white hands

Composed by an African

December 19th 2023
Article
Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

Here's to a Psychedelic Revolution

April 9th 2022
Podcast
depression

Treatment For Depression: Does it Work? Does it Matter?

December 18th 2023
Article
transgender

Now Is the Time for Transgender Individuals

December 18th 2023
Article
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.