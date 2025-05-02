The Week in Review: April 29-May 2

Ronstik/AdobeStock

In case you missed any important updates, here is a recap of this week in Psychiatric Times, including an update on deep brain stimulation (DBS), a new neuroassessment platform for borderline personality disorder, research on sports psychiatry, and more.

Deep Brain Stimulation: A Pacemaker for the Brain

Brian H. Kopell, MD, and his team of experts from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have become the first in the United States to perform a DBS implantation procedure as part of the TRANSCEND trial, investigating this technology for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Kopell shared more about this procedure and its importance for patients with TRD with Psychiatric Times. Watch the video here.

First-of-its-Kind Study: Using a Novel Platform to Assess Patients With Borderline Personality Disorder

In a first-of-its-kind study from Boehringer Ingelheim, the University of Oxford, and Cumulus Neuroscience, investigators will use the novel NeuLogiq neuroassessment platform to quantify brain activity, mood, and behavior at home in individuals with borderline personality disorder. The platform enables the tracking of brain function over time, both in the clinic and from the comfort of a study participant’s home, frequently collecting electroencephalogram, behavioral assessments, and remote measures of mood and activity. Read more here.

Top 3 Studies on Athletes' Mental Health From Around the Globe: Insights from Q1 2025

Our Sports Psychiatry Section Editor shares information on 3 studies of athlete mental health, why they matter, and a clinical pearl from each. These studies show that proactive mental health care in sports enhances performance and reduces stigma; mobile app usage among athletes can impact mental health, with problematic use linked to stress, anxiety, and poor performance; and demonstrates the need for culturally specific tools and regional collaboration in sports psychiatry. Read more here.

Presenting Our May Theme: Psychotherapy

Our May theme focuses on the important practice of psychotherapy. Unfortunately, psychoanalysis has become less frequently practiced due to its cost and limited insurance reimbursement. How often do you use psychotherapy in your practice? Do you have practice tips to offer your fellow mental health clinicians? Share your articles, case study examples, or CME articles with us! Submit here.

FDA Filing Fee Waiver for New Drug Application of NRX-100 for Suicidal Depression

NRx Pharmaceuticals announced the grant of a filing fee waiver by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to exempt NRx from a $4.3 million fee to file its New Drug Application (NDA) for preservative-free ketamine (NRX-100). NRX-100 is a preservative-free formulation of intravenous ketamine for acute suicidal crises in depression. The preservative-free formulation addresses safety concerns linked to benzethonium chloride in existing ketamine products. FDA approval could improve accessibility and insurance coverage for NRX-100, with an NDA filing anticipated by mid-year. Read more here.

