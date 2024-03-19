POETRY FOR INCLUSION

photosaint/AdobeStock

Hold on to today

for when today ends

life goes to sleep

with no promise

of seeing the rising

of the sun.



Hold on to today

for where the day goes

tomorrow is not

far behind praying

for a second chance

to shine.



Focus on the now

for when the now ceases

near is the end of our time

beckoning us to

forgive and love

one another.



Focus on the now

for where the now moves

death follows closely

urging us to

live with purpose

and desire.

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.