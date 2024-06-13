A Psychiatrist’s Guitar

Publication
Article
Psychiatric TimesVol 41, Issue 6

"Hear the story of wood, cut and stained and carved for someone’s need."

guitar

SlayStorm/AdobeStock

POETRY OF THE TIMES

Hear the story of wood,

cut and stained


and carved for someone’s need.

Caress the smooth neck


a palm can praise.

Smell mahogany


shaved and steamed,

fragrant as cinnamon.


Rake, slide, bend

tense strings,


make them breathe

each note.


Follow silver steel

over the bridge


from body to head,

each cord vibrating


when skilled hands

and callused fingertips


pick sweet equations

where practice becomes song.


Listen for a minor key,

all the patience and flesh


in the finish,

like a man


in my office

composing a life.


Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.


Download Issue PDF
Articles in this issue
guitar
A Psychiatrist’s Guitar
Recent research sheds light on which antidepressants should be preferred as a first option for long-term use.
Differences in Long-Term Response Among Antidepressants for MDD
transgender
Transgender Patients: Considerations for Care
The Psychiatric Times Editor-in-Chief discusses the clinical uses and casual prescribing of ketamine for the treatment of psychiatric disorders.
A Curious Juxtaposition
addiction
Addressing Addiction
An expert discusses how the risks of benzodiazepine prescribing have been exaggerated in the minds of government officials, critics, and the public at large.
Everyone Is Wrong About Benzodiazepines
physician assisted suicide
Beyond Terminal Illness: The Widening Scope of Physician-Assisted Suicide in the US
Related Videos
wind
support group
spinal tap
train
grave
pray
medical student
fish river
dialysis
winter
Related Content
mountains

Spring View

Richard M. Berlin, MD
June 7th 2024
Article
GlebStock-shutterstock

The Hang Gliders

Richard M. Berlin, MD
July 21st 2016
Podcast
army

Anthem for Doomed Youth

Richard M. Berlin, MD
May 31st 2024
Article
Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

Richard M. Berlin, MD
December 13th 2012
Podcast
dinner

Eat

Richard M. Berlin, MD
May 24th 2024
Article
roses

The Passionate Shepherd to His Love

Richard M. Berlin, MD
May 17th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.