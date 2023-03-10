Empowering Trauma Survivors

A psychiatrist discusses how he helps individuals around the world heal from invisible wounds.
“I am a big believer that trauma can actually be the source… of empowerment, enlightenment, transformation and wisdom—and that many people actually are stronger in the end because of their trauma stories.” In this installment of More Than Medicine, Omar Reda, MD, discusses Untangled, his 5-component model of care that he uses to help individuals in communities around the world heal from trauma.
Dr Reda is a psychiatrist in Colorado. He is the author of The Wounded Healer: The Pain and Joy of Caregiving.