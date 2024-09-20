Any Good Poem

Richard Berlin, MD, shares his poem, "Ficus Lyrata," which was recently featured in the September 2024 issue of Psychiatric Times. Dr Berlin wrote this poem on his daughter's first day of classes at medical school.

Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 26 years in Psychiatric Times in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Tender Fences.