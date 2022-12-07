Holiday Cheers and Reflections

PUBLISHER's NOTE

“Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection.” – Winston Churchill

As the holiday season sets in, many folks think of giving and receiving gifts, noshing on treats, and enjoying relished vacation time. At Psychiatric Times™, we follow Churchill’s notion, and use the occasion not only to rejoice but also to reflect.

To do so, we reached out to your colleagues who contributed to the top stories of the year to assess the progress made and the current state of psychiatry. How did the field do? It appears that there were some wins, yet still much work to be done.

We also looked inward and considered how well we have done in our goal to be the voice of psychiatry and the forum for you and your colleagues to share insights, explore clinical conundrums, and collaborate to find solutions. Throughout the year, we have published hundreds of in-depth, peer-reviewed articles and commentaries on issues such as treatment resistance and adherence, complicated comorbidities, and innovative treatment strategies via clinical articles and videos, columns, conference coverage, commentaries, Special Reports, and even continuing medical education articles, both in print and online.