Holiday Cheers and Reflections

The holidays came early: our December issue is now live!
PUBLISHER's NOTE
As the holiday season sets in, many folks think of giving and receiving gifts, noshing on treats, and enjoying relished vacation time. At Psychiatric Times™, we follow Churchill’s notion, and use the occasion not only to rejoice but also to reflect.
To do so, we reached out to your colleagues who contributed to the top stories of the year to assess the progress made and the current state of psychiatry. How did the field do? It appears that there were some wins, yet still much work to be done.
We also looked inward and considered how well we have done in our goal to be the voice of psychiatry and the forum for you and your colleagues to share insights, explore clinical conundrums, and collaborate to find solutions. Throughout the year, we have published hundreds of in-depth, peer-reviewed articles and commentaries on issues such as treatment resistance and adherence, complicated comorbidities, and innovative treatment strategies via clinical articles and videos, columns, conference coverage, commentaries, Special Reports, and even continuing medical education articles, both in print and online.
This issue is no exception, and we hope you find the last issue of the year to be informative and useful from cover to cover. Did we miss anything? We always welcome your thoughts! Let us know by emailing PTEditor@mmhgroup.com.
In the meantime, as we close out the year and celebrate the season, we wish you and yours a happy, healthy, and prosperous 2023!
Mike Hennessy Jr
President and CEO, MJH Life Sciences®