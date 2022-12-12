On Transience

-an essay by Sigmund Freud

I.

2021: Browsing

For no particular reason

I lift my dusty volume of Freud’s

Standard Edition from a shelf,

pages falling open to a choir

of dark suited men surrounding

their seated Master. Cigar in hand

he considers the abstract

distance as if reading credits

from the end of a silent film

starring himself as The Psychoanalyst,

featuring Otto Rank, Karl Abraham,

and James Strachey as The Disciples,

with Anna Freud as The Analysand.

Remembering the essay from my early

days in training, I flip to On Transience.

II.

1915: First Publication

In the essay’s three elegant pages

we walk with Freud, his taciturn friend,

and a famous young poet who finds

summer’s beauty to be disturbing and sad

because he knows August ends in death

and decay, Freud responding empathically,

noting the poet’s enjoyment of beauty

and his mind’s revolt against the pain

of loss. And to explain the poet’s sadness,