Poetry and Me

Psychiatric TimesVol 40, Issue 8

This Special Report invites readers to journey with individuals who use their artistic side to reflect on their experiences as healers and the healed.

SPECIAL REPORT: CREATIVITY & PSYCHIATRY

Tonight

Joy lays with me

Weightless and abundant

Like the feathers of a pillow

Goodnight


Rumi, a Persian poet, once wrote, “What you seek is seeking you.” His sage wisdom resonates with me as I reflect on the intersectionality between creativity and the field of psychiatry. Creativity in the form of poetry is the joy that lays with me as I reflect on a day filled with patient encounters that evoke a full array of emotions. Creativity is the weightless and abundant state of being in which I seek to calm the chatter in my mind as I battle imposter syndrome. Creativity is like the feathers of a pillow that invite levity and serenity in my soul as I express gratitude for another day to hear the narratives of the communities I care for. It is the cathartic antidote that I seek and that seeks me with open arms.

This Special Report invites readers to journey with individuals who use their artistic side to reflect on their experiences as healers and the healed. These individuals recognize that creativity is the sfumatura that blends medicine with the arts and humanities. I hope their words embolden you to seek what has been seeking you.

Dr Clark is an outpatient psychiatrist at Prisma Health-Upstate and a clinical associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the diversity and inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric Times.

Articles in this issue
“This collaborative effort will help ensure that the application of health AI is based on the best science and is consistent with ethical principles and societal values in pursuit of effectiveness, efficiency, and equity for all members of society.”
National Academy of Medicine Works on AI Code of Conduct
What I Love
"With the similarities observed in neurocognitive and neuropsychiatric symptoms of long COVID and concussion/mTBI, approaches to effectively manage concussion/mTBI may provide some insights to treatment."
Persistent Neurocognitive and Neuropsychiatric Symptoms Post-COVID
The Delivery of Psychiatric Care in an Era of Rapid Therapeutic Advances
Clinical Trial Explores Relationships Between Psychopathology, Suicidal Ideation, and Sleep Problems in First-Episode Psychosis
What does creativity mean, and what role does it play in medicine, psychiatry, and our lives?
Getting Creative
A Menagerie of Unfortunate Events
The Rx Crisis: The Impact of Ongoing ADHD Medication Shortages
Related Content

What I Love

August 14th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

"What I Love"

August 4th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Addressing Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Women’s Mental Health Care

July 25th 2023

Postpartum Psychosis: Improving the Likelihood of Early Intervention

July 24th 2023

