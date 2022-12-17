The Week in Review: December 12-16

This week, Psychiatric TimesTM covered a wide variety of psychiatric issues and industry updates, from new legislation that would expand the US approach to mental health to drug abuse trends and treatment approaches for 2023. Here are some highlights from the week.

Bipartisan Legislation Seeks to Expand US Approach to Mental Health

The American Psychiatric Association (APA) has recently endorsed bipartisan legislation introduced in the fall in the House by Representatives Paul Tonko (D-NY) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and in the Senate by Senators Ed Markey (D-MA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). The legislation seeks to reduce the current epidemic of mental and behavioral health problems and prevent future ones by using a public health approach to build population-level mental wellness and resilience for all types of toxic stress, including those generated by the climate emergency.

The legislation, H.R. 9201, The Community Mental Wellness and Resilience Act, is an urgently needed new policy that will direct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide small planning grants and larger implementation grants to community coalitions to strengthen the capacity for mental wellness and resilience among all adults and youth. Continue Reading

Eight Best Practices for Medical Malpractice Defense

The best way to prevent a malpractice lawsuit is to prepare for the likelihood of being sued, experts say. The more prepared a physician is, the better the chances of a successful outcome. Although no physician can manage all the possible risks that lead to malpractice lawsuits, we asked experts to share their best practices and tips.