The Week in Review: December 26-30

ronstik_AdobeStock

This week, Psychiatric TimesTM covered a wide variety of psychiatric issues and industry updates, including advances in the treatment of postpartum depression and digital therapeutics for the treatment of ADHD in children. Here are some highlights from the week.

KieferPix_AdobeStock

Clinical Advances in Treating PPD on the Horizon

According to some estimates, postpartum depression (PPD) impacts 6% to as many as 20% of women, occurring more commonly in adolescent females, mothers who deliver premature infants, and women living in urban areas. As a result, there is an increased need for effective and novel treatment options for patients. Fortunately, there is potential good news on the horizon, as clinical studies explore the safety and efficacy of BRII-296, a novel gamma-aminobutyric acid A (GABAA) receptor positive allosteric modulator with a unique long-acting formulation. Continue Reading

Sunny studio AdobeStock

Digital Therapeutics for the Treatment of ADHD in Children

What is the latest in the standard of care for treating attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)? In this Mental Health Minute video, Christopher D. Dietrich, PA-C, DSc, of Orion Behavioral Health Network shares some updates on using digital therapeutics to treat ADHD in patients aged 8 to 12 years. Watch Here

The Year in Cover Stories

Throughout 2022, Psychiatric Times™ featured a wide variety of psychiatric issues and pertinent clinical subjects on our covers. Revisit this year’s major features with a look back at some selections from the year’s cover stories. Explore Here

asife_AdobeStock

New Hope for the Future

My favorite holiday is New Year’s Eve—and not only because this is the most hopeful holiday around the world, when all eyes and hopes are turned to the future that promises to be better than today’s reality. My choice among all other deserving holidays is rooted in my childhood memories from living in Ukraine and Russia, where New Year’s Eve was also the only “normal” secular holiday that stood apart from other politicized occasions like May 1, November 7, or even March 8—International Women’s Day, which happened to be my birthday. Continue Reading

See more recent coverage from Psychiatric TimesTM here. And be sure to stay up-to-date by subscribing to the Psychiatric TimesTM E-newsletter.

Do you have a comment on any of these or other articles? Have a good idea for an article and want to write? Interested in sharing your perspectives? Write to us at PTeditor@mmhgroup.com.