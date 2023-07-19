What a Dying Woman Saw

Psychiatric TimesVol 40, Issue 7

dying woman

structuresxx/AdobeStock

POETRY OF THE TIMES

She was clear-eyed and dying

when I knew her, soft breaths feathering

from her chest like distant smoke,

face bleached white as burnt out sky.

Propped in a chair, oxygen prongs pulled

to her neck, she commanded like a queen

for morphine, lobster, a second phone,

her mind still ruling an 80 pound body.

She allowed me to sit at the foot

of her bed like a commoner, let me ask

the details of lineage and disease,

revealed the smothering-fear in her dream.

And on the last morning, when I’d suctioned

dark secretions, she wheezed,

You’re a poet, aren’t you?

That was before I thought to write

more than a patient’s history in a chart,

before I knew what lets us breathe easier,

before their stories engraved me like stone.


Dr Berlin has been writing a poem about his experience of being a doctor every month for the past 25 years in Psychiatric Times® in a column called “Poetry of the Times.” He is instructor in psychiatry, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts. His latest book is Freud on My Couch.

Download Issue PDF
Articles in this issue
"Although adolescent substance use is a topic that can be challenging for families and clinicians alike, data demonstrate that interventions during this time are effective for preventing, identifying, and reducing risky use."
Adolescent Substance Use: Reasons for Optimism and Concern
dying woman
What a Dying Woman Saw
conference
New Research, Treatment Issues Featured at Annual Meeting
What is the association between the gut microbiome and response to SSRIs in patients with depression?
Analyzing SSRIs and Gut Microbiota in Major Depressive Disorder
imagination
Determination and Imagination
"There is clearly a large unmet need not only to improve our treatment of AD, but to provide treatment options for all the dementias."
Dementia Treatment: An Unmet Need
team
The Consistent Presence of the C-L Psychiatry Team
"Providers’ lack of knowledge about legal and ethical perspectives and roles regarding TOO can lead to delayed or suboptimal patient care, exposure of hospitals and providers to liability, and exacerbation of provider distress."
Treatment Over Objection: Ethical and Legal Principles
988
A Year of 988: The First Step in a Long Journey
Related Videos
Related Content

T.S.A.

July 14th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Ode to the 4th

July 4th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Unbecoming

June 30th 2023

My Heart Leaps Up

June 30th 2023

T.S.A.

July 14th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Ode to the 4th

July 4th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Unbecoming

June 30th 2023

My Heart Leaps Up

June 30th 2023

T.S.A.

July 14th 2023

The Hang Gliders

July 21st 2016

Ode to the 4th

July 4th 2023

Last Concert of the Summer (Podcast)

December 13th 2012

Unbecoming

June 30th 2023

My Heart Leaps Up

June 30th 2023
© 2023 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.