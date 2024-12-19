What You Need to Know About NeuroStar Advanced TMS Therapy for Adolescents With Major Depressive Disorder

Melissa Fickey, MD, shares more on NeuroStar Advanced transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). NeuroStar Advanced TMS therapy helped nearly 60% of adolescents with major depressive disorder (MDD) reach remission, according to recent research.

NeuroStar TMS recently received FDA-clearance for first-line add-on clearance for adolescents aged 15 and up. Additionally, there are no systemic adverse effects, unlike with certain medications. There are 36 treatment sessions that last 19 minutes. This provides a nonmedication route for adolescent patients.

"I feel honored to be a part of this NeuroStar Advanced therapy journey and to have it as an option for patients," said Fickey.

You can read more about recent data on NeuroStar Advanced TMS in a Q&A with Dr Fickey here.

Dr Fickey is a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry and works as a forensic psychiatric consultant. She is also the founder of Embracing Life Wellness Center.