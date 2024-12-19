News

Article

What You Need to Know About NeuroStar Advanced TMS Therapy for Adolescents With Major Depressive Disorder

Author(s):

Melissa Fickey, MD

Key Takeaways

  • NeuroStar Advanced TMS therapy achieved nearly 60% remission in adolescents with major depressive disorder.
  • FDA clearance was granted for first-line add-on use in adolescents aged 15 and older.
SHOW MORE

An expert shares more about the recent data on NeuroStar advanced TMS. Learn more here.

Melissa Fickey, MD, shares more on NeuroStar Advanced transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). NeuroStar Advanced TMS therapy helped nearly 60% of adolescents with major depressive disorder (MDD) reach remission, according to recent research.

NeuroStar TMS recently received FDA-clearance for first-line add-on clearance for adolescents aged 15 and up. Additionally, there are no systemic adverse effects, unlike with certain medications. There are 36 treatment sessions that last 19 minutes. This provides a nonmedication route for adolescent patients.

"I feel honored to be a part of this NeuroStar Advanced therapy journey and to have it as an option for patients," said Fickey.

You can read more about recent data on NeuroStar Advanced TMS in a Q&A with Dr Fickey here.

Dr Fickey is a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry and works as a forensic psychiatric consultant. She is also the founder of Embracing Life Wellness Center.

Related Videos
depression
brain depression
brain
Related Content
candle
December 19th 2024

In Memoriam: Psychiatrists Devoted to Child Mental Health

H. Steven Moffic, MD
How to Talk to Teenagers About Substance Use
October 8th 2021

How to Talk to Teenagers About Substance Use

Hannah Simon, MD
children
December 18th 2024

Submission Call: Child & Adolescent Psychiatry

Psychiatric Times Editors
Blue Light Blockers: A Behavior Therapy for Mania
October 7th 2021

Blue Light Blockers: A Behavior Therapy for Mania

Chris Aiken, MD Kellie Newsome, PMH-NP
schizophrenia
December 11th 2024

Combating Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia: Updated Treatment Approaches

Michel Sabé, MD
innovation
December 10th 2024

Psychopharmacology Innovations

John J. Miller, MD
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.