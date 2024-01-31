4 Questions About Burnout

News
Article

An expert discusses the common causes of burnout, as well as what both organizations and clinicians can do to support clinician well-being.

In this Psychiatric Times® Mental Health Minute, Manish Sapra, MD, MMM, FAPA, executive director of the Northwell Health Behavioral Health Service Line, discusses clinician burnout—what it is, its causes, and what both organizations and individual clinicians can do to prevent burnout and improve clinician well-being.

Dr Sapra is executive director of the Behavioral Health Service Line at Northwell Health in Glen Oaks, New York.

See more content about burnout and other issues involving clinician wellness and well-being at psychiatrictimes.com.

Related Videos
“What we’re striving to do is conquer the unmet needs that are still here with treating ADHD, especially from a medication standpoint.”
Work takes up one-third of a patient’s life—it is important that we pay attention to it.
A new treatment in development is poised to be a game-changer for patients with postpartum depression.
An expert discusses the latest on EndeavorRx and more digital therapeutics for this patient population.
Related Content
Here’s a look back at selections from our January content series on clinician wellness.

Recap: Clinician Wellness 2024

January 31st 2024
Article
A Forensic Psychiatrist Takes the Stand

A Forensic Psychiatrist Takes the Stand

September 28th 2021
Podcast
When exploring urgent treatment options for your patients, be sure to look at the bigger picture before you push the panic button.

Pushing the Panic Button Hid the Real Risks

January 30th 2024
Article
Surviving a Physician Suicide: Imperfect Grief and Shaping the Narrative for the Children Left Behind

Surviving a Physician Suicide: Imperfect Grief and Shaping the Narrative for the Children Left Behind

May 30th 2018
Podcast
A "global human energy crisis" is coming. How can emotional intelligence help us navigate it?

Emotional Intelligence for Mitigating Burnout and Enhancing Well-Being

January 26th 2024
Article
What is new in research on clinician wellness?

Clinician Wellness Research Roundup: January 26, 2024

January 26th 2024
Article
© 2024 MJH Life Sciences

All rights reserved.