Postpartum Depression Management: Exploring Treatment Options for Mothers in Need of Support : Episode 6

Opinion Video February 7, 2025

A case of a mother experiencing PPD at 12 weeks postpartum

Melanie Barrett, MD; Anita Clayton, MD, and Carmen Kosicek, MSN, PMHNP-BC, discuss how a mother's PPD symptoms emerged gradually through increasing anxiety, intrusive thoughts, and emotional detachment, ultimately leading her to seek professional help after her partner noticed concerning behavioral changes at 12 weeks postpartum.